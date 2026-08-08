Toxic trailer out now: Yash unleashes two sides as Raya and Rumi in Geetu Mohandas' gangster drama | Watch

New Delhi:

The trailer of Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is out, giving audiences their first detailed look at the film's characters, setting and central conflict. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film sees Yash in a double role as Raya and Ticket, with the two characters appearing in markedly different avatars. The trailer leans into the film’s crime drama setting, while keeping the larger connection between the two roles under wraps.

Toxic is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26. The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2, which released in 2022.

Yash plays a double role as Raya and Ticket

Yash plays a double role in Toxic, with the characters named Raya and Ticket. Raya has been introduced as a rugged, long-haired and bearded figure, while Ticket has a markedly different, younger-looking appearance.

The makers had previously revealed the two looks separately, confirming that Yash would be seen in both roles. The contrast between Raya and Ticket has become one of the key talking points around the film, although the trailer does not give away every detail about their relationship.

Watch the trailer here:

What is Toxic about?

Toxic is set in a world shaped by crime, violence and power struggles. The trailer introduces Yash's Raya as a dangerous figure operating within this underworld, while also bringing Ticket into the narrative.

The film appears to move between different stages of its characters' lives and explores the consequences of their choices. Geetu Mohandas has kept the story's larger twists relatively guarded, with the trailer focusing instead on the film's atmosphere, characters and action.

Who plays what in Toxic?

Alongside Yash, Toxic features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Kiara plays Nadia, while Nayanthara plays Ganga. Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also have key parts in the film. The cast brings together actors from different Indian film industries for the multilingual project.

Geetu Mohandas directs Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who is known for films such as Liar's Dice and Moothon. She has co-written the film with Yash.

The project is produced by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Rajeev Ravi serves as the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

Toxic release date and languages

Toxic will release worldwide on August 26. The film has been made in Kannada and English and will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The multilingual release is part of the film's wider theatrical rollout across India, following Yash's growing popularity beyond the Kannada film industry.

Yash returns after KGF

Toxic is Yash's first theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2, which hit cinemas in 2022. The actor became a pan-India star through the KGF franchise, with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai becoming closely associated with his screen image.

Four years after the second KGF film, Yash is returning with a completely new character universe. Toxic also marks his collaboration with Geetu Mohandas, with the actor taking on a double role in a gangster drama that moves away from the KGF storyline.

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