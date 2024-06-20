Missing Dune? Here are 7 similar shows you can binge-watch

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dune's similar shows

Dune is based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. The story of the film revolves around Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Here are 7 similar shows which you can binge-watch at any time.

1. Westworld

Westworld is the story of a futuristic Western-themed amusement park, Westworld, the visitors interact with automatons. However, all hell breaks loose when the robots begin malfunctioning.

2. Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is the story of Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls; Fury joins his allies, and together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

3. The Peripheral

The Peripheral which is set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a woman discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own.

4. Constellation

Constellation is the story that takes place when a fatal accident occurs on board the International Space Station, a lone astronaut makes the heroic journey back to Earth, only to discover key pieces of her life -- including her young daughter have changed.

5. Devs

Lily Chan, a computer engineer, suspects Amaya, a computing firm, of being involved in her boyfriend's disappearance. Resultantly, she sets out to investigate its CEO and find out the truth.

6. Brave New World

Brave New World tells the story of John being brought to New London, a futuristic utopia after he saves Bernard and Lenina from impending doom. He soon discovers that his new paradise is built on lies and deception.

7. The Expanse

The Expanse is the story of Josephus Miller, an interstellar police detective, who is assigned to find a missing woman, who turns out to be a part of a large conspiracy that threatens humanity.

