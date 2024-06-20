Kalki 2898 AD: When Kamal Haasan told Amitabh Bachchan he wants to play a 'bad guy' in a movie

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan

South star Kamal Haasan, who plays the antagonist in "Kalki 2898 AD", on Wednesday said he was craving to play a bad man onscreen and is glad he got the opportunity through the upcoming movie. According to a report in PTI, Kamal Haasan said, "I was (telling) backstage to Amit ji (Bachchan) about how I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things. Where the heroes are singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, he (bad guy) can just go ahead and do what he wants."

"I thought I'm going to play the bad man so it's going to be fun. But then, he (Ashwin) wanted it to be different. I'm almost like a sage in the film with a bad idea," Haasan said. "We had a lot to talk about (the look), and also not look like something else that I had done already or somebody else has done already.

I thought I had a fantastic idea and I had not seen any images of the film, so I thought I would dress myself up in such a way that people would turn around and look at me. "I was like, 'I'll do research', and I got to know that, 'Amit ji is doing it (the film)'. Then I thought, I'll come with armour, I was told, 'Prabhas has got that'. I didn't want to be pregnant in the film (referring to Padukone's character Sumathi), otherwise I would've tried that as well. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film features top movie stars like Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama and Prabhas as Bhairava, an avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. Kamal Haasan plays the role of Supreme Yaskin in "Kalki 2898 AD", directed by Nag Ashwin.

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

