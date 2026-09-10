Chhathi Maiya - The Vvaan song is out; Tamannaah Bhatia turns devotee as she seeks blessings for her wish

The much-awaited song Chhathi Maiya from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film The Vvaan is finally out. The soulful track, sung, composed and arranged by Vishal Mishra, captures the essence of faith, devotion and hope. The song features Tamannaah in a devotional avatar as she turns to Chhathi Maiya with a heartfelt wish.

Chhathi Maiya - The Vvaan song is out

The 3-minute and 30-second-long song gives a glimpse into Tamannaah’s character and her journey, where faith appears to play an important role in her life. Through its visuals and music, “Chhathi Maiya” brings the traditional festival and its spiritual significance to the forefront.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kaushal Kishore, while the choreography has been done by Chinni Prakash. It has been produced by Vishal Mishra and Kandarpa Kalita.

The Chhathi Maiya song brings Chhath Puja devotion to mainstream Bollywood

The song 'Chhathi Maiya' from the upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest marks a first for mainstream Bollywood, featuring a dedicated Chhath Puja devotional track on the big screen.

When is The Vvaan releasing?

The fantasy mystery thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, will hit theatres on September 25, 2026. The makers dropped the film's teaser on August 25. The teaser gave a glimpse into the mysterious forest governed by an unusual rule: 'Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai.'

The Vvaan: Cast and crew details

Apart from Sidharth and Tamannaah, the film features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in key roles. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Notably, the film also marks Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's first on-screen pairing. On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the TV series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty and Sufi Motiwala. She later featured in the music video 'Ghafoor' from Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Tushar Jalota's directorial Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read:

Tamannaah Bhatia joins cast of 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest' alongside Sidharth Malhotra | Details