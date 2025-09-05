Manoj Bajpayee’s top 5 cop dramas that prove his acting brilliance Manoj Bajpayee’s journey as a cop on screen is full of powerful moments. From Shool to Inspector Zende, here are his 5 most memorable police roles.

New Delhi:

Over the years, Manoj Bajpayee has delivered some of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema and OTT. Best known for his versatility, the National Award-winning actor has made a strong mark whenever he portrayed the role of a police officer on screen.

Whether it was investigating high-profile crimes, chasing dreaded criminals, or standing tall against corruption, Manoj Bajpayee’s performances were loved by the audiences.

Manoj Bajpayee’s best cop roles through the years

With his latest cop film, Inspector Jende, hitting the screens today, September 5, 2025, let’s take a look at his five cop-drama films here.

1. Shool

The 1999 film 'Shool' follows a politician-criminal nexus and the criminalisation of politics in Bihar and its effect on the life of an honest police officer. In this film, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Inspector Samar Pratap Singh. His performance was well-received by the audience, which also made him win the Filmfare Award in the 'Best Actor - Critics' category. Directed by Eeshwar Nivas, the film also stars Raveena Tandon as Manjari Singh, Yashpal Sharma as Lalan Singh, and Sayaji Shinde as Bachu 'Bhaiyyaji' Yadav in pivotal roles.

2. Dial 100

Manoj portrayed the role of Senior Inspector Nikhil Sood in the action thriller film 'Dial 100', which was released in 2021. Written and directed by Renzil D'Silva, the film also features Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar, Abhijeet Chavan, and others in important roles. The movie is available to stream on the Zee 5 platform.

3. Silence... Can You Hear It?

Manoj Bajpayee’s performance as ACP Avinash Verma in 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' was loved by both audiences and critics at the time of its release. In the film, Manoj and his team from the narcotics division investigate a high-profile murder case. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and Tania Deohans, the film stars Sahil Vaid, Saurrabh Kushwaha, and Pankaj Anand in pivotal roles. If you haven't watched this movie yet, then you can stream it on the Zee 5 platform.

4. Satyameva Jayate

The 56-year-old actor Manoj Bajpayee was cast for the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinayak in the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate' opposite John Abraham. He received a positive public response for his performance in this film. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film can be streamed on Prime Video.

5. Inspector Zende

The most anticipated film, 'Inspector Zende' starring Manoj Bajpayee, is out on Netflix. The film follows the story of a real-life cop who caught Carl Bhojraj twice. The movie also features an ensemble cast that includes Girija Oak, Jim Sarbh, and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles.

For the unversed, the action comedy thriller film is produced by Om Raut, Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Northern Lights Films.

