UP CM Yogi Adityanath may watch Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh on Sept 6; all about Neem Karoli Baba biopic

Shobhinaw Satyaa-starrer Hanuman Ansh has become a big box office success through strong word-of-mouth. Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may watch the upcoming film Hanuman Ansh on September 6.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life, devotion and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, one of the revered saints known for his teachings and devotion to Lord Hanuman. Notably, the film is set to release worldwide on September 11, 2026.

CM Yogi may watch Hanuman Ansh on September 6

The development comes days after UP CM Yogi visited Farrukhabad on September 3. The district is closely associated with Neem Karoli Baba, and the Chief Minister also mentioned the revered saint during his visit.

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Neeb Karori Baba, is remembered for his devotion to Lord Hanuman and his spiritual teachings. His followers include people from across India and abroad.

The possibility of CM Yogi watching Hanuman Ansh has added further interest around the film. The makers are looking to showcase the saint’s life, beliefs and message of devotion through the film.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh, which initially hit theatres on August 7, 2026, has collected Rs 72.88 crore in India so far. On Day 28, the film witnessed an increase in its box office earnings, collecting Rs 11 crore across 7,055 shows and taking its India gross collection to Rs 85.97 crore. The film saw an overall occupancy of 38.01% with 12.92% in the morning shows, 29.62% in the afternoon shows, 40.54% in the evening and 65.23% in the night shows.

Hanuman Ansh trailer

The makers dropped the film's official trailer on July 18, and it has garnered over 8.4 million views ever since it was released on YouTube. To know more about the film's plot and storyline, watch the trailer below:

Hanuman Ansh: Cast and crew details

Apart from Shobhinaw Satyaa, the film stars Vihaan Shehge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Ratogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. The film is produced by Anupriya Nagar, Namrata G Singh, and Ragini Sona under Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions. The film is edited by Shankh Rajadhyaksha.

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