Love & War shoot wrapped; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer moves to post-production

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War has wrapped filming. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and is one of the most awaited Hindi films. With the shooting now wrapped, the Padmaavat director will move on to the post-production work.

Notably, the Hindi romantic drama Love & War brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt back together on screen after Brahmastra. Vicky Kaushal will also share the screen with the two actors. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is said to be a romantic war drama.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps Love & War shoot

The team of Love & War recently marked the end of the shoot with an emotional farewell for the entire unit. The completion of the shoot is a major milestone for the film, which has been in production for a long time.

When will Love & War release?

Love & War will release in cinemas on January 21, 2027, giving it a long Republic Day weekend. It will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With the shoot now complete, the focus will be on editing, background score, visual work and other post-production activities before the film reaches theatres.

However, the makers have kept details about the plot under wraps so far. More details about its first look, trailer and promotional campaign are expected to be announced closer to the release.

Love & War box office clash

The romantic war drama film, Love & War, will see a box office clash with Rishab Shetty's The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is also releasing on January 21, 2027.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal and has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline, which is set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2025 film Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar.

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