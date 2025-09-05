Inspector Zende Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee delivers must-see performance in a gripping crime thriller Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited film 'Inspector Zende' is now streaming on Netflix. Chinmay Mandlekar's directorial also features Girija Oak, Jim Sarbh, Sachin Khedekar and others in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Inspector Zende

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Director: Chinmay Mandlekar

Genre: Crime Comedy Drama

'Inspector Zende' is more than a crime thriller; it tells the story of a true hero, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee. The film is based on Inspector Zende, tasked with capturing Carl Bhojraj, the nation’s most wanted criminal. Set in 1986, when technology was limited, Zende relies on wit, courage, and honesty to hunt an international criminal. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film balances thrill, emotion, and light comedy. Spanning from Mumbai chawls to Goa’s streets, it highlights both Zende’s dedication and his personal life. Streaming on Netflix, here’s how the film stands out.

The story of 'Inspector Zende'

The story opens in a Mumbai chawl. Inspector Zende, waiting to buy milk, hears on the radio that Carl Bhojraj has escaped Tihar Jail. He rushes home, leaves for the police station at 7 a.m., and expects a call about the case. The phone at the station is dead. Once fixed, Zende receives the ACP’s call and is briefed, finally being assigned the case he hoped for.

Inspector Zende has previously arrested Carl Bhojraj, offering hope. He expects to catch Carl again. After his escape, Carl travels to Mumbai and then cleverly flees to Goa, intending to reach America, where his estranged wife lives. Carl disguises himself to outsmart Zende and elude capture several times.

Zende forms his own team and leaves for Goa in search of Carl, but he faces a big challenge: one is that this mission is a secret mission, which he is carrying out despite his wife's refusal, and secondly, he does not have to take any help from the Goa police during this operation, not even let them know. How will Inspector Zende silently catch Carl without informing anyone? The story of this film will answer this question interestingly and funnily. The film also has light comedy along with suspense, which does not let the well-planned story become serious and boring. Although the story of this film, based on a true incident and real-life characters, is well known, the film is full of suspense and fun.

Chinmay Mandlekar’s direction: Blending fact with cinematic drama

'Inspector Zende' is directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar. Though the film is based on a real incident, it is presented in a cinematic and dramatic way, filled with all the masala for entertainment. The story of the film keeps the audience hooked from the beginning to the end. Every character in the film has been developed well, and everyone has had a chance to grow with the flow of the story. Every character, like Inspector Zende's co-police officer Patil, Jacob, Patekar, and others, as well as Joshi uncle, who lives in the chawl, has been crafted well. The story of the film combines facts with emotions, which establish the love and respect of a policeman for the country.

The relationship between husband and wife has also been woven into the story in a correct manner, which gives a boost to the story. Inspector Zende's chemistry with his wife is heart-winning. There are many scenes in the film which will tickle you, especially the strange dance at the wedding to catch Carl in the end, but there are two scenes which will win your heart. One is when Inspector Zende's wife goes to ACP during the operation and gives him puranpoli and tells him that she has brought it for the anniversary and wants it to be delivered to wherever her husband is. Apart from this, there is another scene where all the money received from the department in Goa is about to end, and in such a situation, Inspector Zende gives money from his pocket and says that he will take Carl with him, and on hearing this, the other colleagues also give him change from their pockets. It can be said that the direction is excellent, which is why the film does not seem boring.

Technical brilliance: Cinematography and background score

The film does not have songs, but the background score is impactful. The theme music that follows Inspector Zende lingers in the mind. The cinematography is also excellent. Whether it is the Mumbai chawl or the cutout of Rishi Kapoor in the scene where Zende is caught for the first time, which appears to be from the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony', it has been filmed well. In the story, the lifestyle of the Konkani and Christian Samas of Goa is also seen being established in the background, which gives an old Goan vibe. Apart from this, a glimpse of French and Portuguese colonies is also being presented. In-depth work has been done on editing. The light yellow tone is taking the film to that era, with which the audience will be able to relate to the era of 1986.

Powerhouse performances by Manoj Bajpayee and the cast

Manoj Bajpayee is a brilliant actor; there is no doubt about it. His performance as Inspector Zende in the film is heart-warming. He has succeeded in showing the right comic timing and emotions. Yes, if his dialect had a Marathi touch, the story would have been strengthened, but he has done justice to the character with his Hindi dialect as well. He has also been able to maintain people's trust in the Mumbai Police in the story.

Girija Oak is effortless and graceful. Though her role is small as Zende's wife, she captures attention every time she appears on screen. Girija has won hearts with her simplicity and shy style. She has been very good in the role of a simple Indian and pati pratha woman, who has a lot of faith in God, just like the common Indian women, who pray for their husbands before they leaves the house.

The third key performance is by Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj. He has only a few dialogues, and those are in English. If his screen time had been a little more, the story would have been strengthened because he fits the character perfectly, but he did not get a special chance to show his talent. Although this story is more about Zende than Carl, he dominates the story, and Carl's glamour and glittering life do not overpower it. Sachin Khejkar, Bhao Kadam, Harish Daoude, and Sumit Chandra have also done a great job in the role of ACP.

Why should you watch this film?

'Inspector Zende' definitely deserves a watch. Carl Bhojraj's story has been shown on screen many times before, but this is completely Inspector Zende's story, a real hero who is a part of the justice system, whose story needs to be known worldwide. The film has masala, emotions, and patriotism, which puts this film in the category of great films. We give this film 3.5 stars.

