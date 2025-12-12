'Cut very roots of democracy': Ex-judges on Opposition's impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan The statement issued by former judges stated that the impeachment motion, if permitted, 'would cut the very roots' of democracy. This comes after Several opposition MPs submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a motion for the removal of Madras High Court Judge GR Swaminathan.

New Delhi:

Former Supreme Court Judges Adarsh Goel and Hemant Gupta, along with 54 other retired judges, issued a statement on the opposition parties' impeachment motion against Madras High Court judge GR Swaminathan, whose order directing Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to ensure that a lamp is lit at the deepathoon (pillar) in Madurai district sparked a row.

The statement - issued by former SC judges, ex-HC CJIs and other former judges - took "serious exception to the attempt being made by certain Members of Parliament and other senior advocates to impeach Hon’ble Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High Court."

The statement highlighted that such an attempt, if permitted, 'would cut the very roots' of democracy. "This is a brazen attempt to browbeat judges who do not fall in line with the ideological

and political expectations of a particular section of society. If such an attempt is permitted to proceed, it would cut at the very roots of our democracy and the independence of the judiciary. Even if the reasons mentioned by the signatory Member(s) of Parliament are taken at face value, they are wholly inadequate to justify resorting to such a rare, exceptional and serious constitutional measure as impeachment," the statement said.

The former judges recalled that time of Emergency, when the "then Government adopted various mechanisms, including supersessions to penalise judges who refused to 'toe the line'. The supersession of three seniormost judges of the Supreme Court after the decision in Kesavananda Bharati, the sidelining of Justice H.R. Khanna after his famous dissent in ADM Jabalpur, are sobering reminders of how political overreach can damage judicial independence. Despite these onslaughts, our Judiciary has stood the test of time and withstood all external pressures."

"The present move is not an isolated aberration. It fits into a clear and deeply troubling pattern in our recent constitutional history, where sections of the political class have sought to discredit and intimidate the higher judiciary whenever outcomes do not align with their interests," it said further.

Former judges call stakeholders to unequivocally denounce the move

Meanwhile, the former judges also called upon the stakeholders - Members of Parliament across party lines, members of the Bar, civil society, and citizens at large - to "unequivocally denounce this move and ensure that it is nipped in the bud at the very inception".

What is the case about?

The controversy began on December 1, when Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai bench allowed a petition by Hindu Tamilar Katchi founder Rama Ravikumar, permitting devotees to light the Deepam at the Deepathoon pillar on Thiruparankundram hill. When authorities blocked the ritual during the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 3, Ravikumar filed a contempt petition. The judge then allowed Ravikumar and 10 others to light the lamp with CISF protection, but the police stopped them again at the foothills, citing the state’s pending appeal.

The Tamil Nadu government challenged the order. DMK leader Kanimozhi had submitted an impeachment notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of Madras High Court judge G R Swaminathan.

In her impeachment notice, she secured the signatures of more than 120 MPs. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also present during the submission.

A notice for the removal of a judge must be signed by at least 100 members of the Lok Sabha and 50 members of the Rajya Sabha. The motion can either be submitted or rejected by the Chairman or the Speaker.

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act, when notice of a motion is submitted and accepted, a committee to examine the charges levelled against the judge will be constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker.