NBFC stock trades in green after unveiling AI-driven customer profiling, fraud detection system: Details The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 4.89 per cent in the period. It is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital, a non-banking financial company, are on investors' radar today as the company has shared details about the launch of an advanced AI-powered customer profiling and fraud detection framework. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 37.90 against the previous close of Rs 37.89 on the BSE. It later rose to a high of Rs 38.26. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 38.07 with a gain of 0.48 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,462.55. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 38 and later touched the intraday high of Rs 38.24 and intraday low of Rs 37.87. The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 4.89 per cent in the period. Paisalo Digital is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

AI-based customer profiling and fraud detection

The company said in its exchange filing after market hours on Thursday that it has launched its advanced AI-based customer profiling and fraud detection framework, aimed at further strengthening credit risk management.

Through this new system, every customer, guarantor and co-borrower will be viewed as a unique financial identity, making it possible to quickly identify duplicate profiles, excess debt and risky patterns.

This technology will enhance loan underwriting accuracy and help provide more responsible lending to underserved customers in rural and semi-urban areas. The company has also launched a GenAI-based calling system, which will improve loan recovery and customer communication.

According to the filing, this framework will be implemented across all major loan segments of Paisalo – such as micro LAP, income generation loans and MSME financing.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 179.62 per cent in 10 years and 65.29 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 22.76 per cent in two years and 34.44 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)