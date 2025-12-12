BSE SmallCap stock in focus as board to discuss Rs 114.69 crore preferential issue: Check details The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, it trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap stock Integrated Industries are in focus today after the company informed exchanges that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on January 3, 2026, to discuss the approved proposal for a preferential issue of up to 4,06,00,000 fully convertible warrants to entities in both promoter and non-promoter categories. Each warrant has a face value of Rs 28.25 and can be converted into one equity share. If all warrants are converted, the company could receive a total potential capital infusion of Rs 114.69 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the company plans to use the fund to meet working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. The warrants will be convertible into shares at any time within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Here are all the details related to warrants

Particular Details Maximum Warrants to be Issued 4,06,00,000 Warrants Warrant Issue Price Rs 28.25 per Warrant Total Funds Proposed (Fully Converted) Rs 114.695 Crores (4,06,00,000 warrants x Rs 28.25) Equity Conversion Each Warrant entitles the holder to one Equity Share of Re 1 face value Conversion Period Within 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants

During the EGM, the board will also discuss the proposal to change the name. Integrated Industries Limited wants to rename itself Nurture Well Industries Limited.

Share price today

The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 30.40 against the previous close of Rs 29.99 on the BSE. This is the gain of 1.36 per cent from the previous close. However, it later dipped to touch the intraday low of Rs 29.10. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 30.00 with a gain of 0.03 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 698.52 crore

The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall. Technically, it trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)