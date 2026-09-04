How much did Yash's Toxic earn after Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur The Movie hit theatres?

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is witnessing a drop in its box office collection as it enters its second week in theatres. The film, which opened to a strong response on August 26, has now completed 10 days in theatres. However, the arrival of Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie has added competition for the film. Know how much the film minted on Day 10, September 4, 2026, at the box office.

Toxic box office collection Day 10

According to early estimates recorded by trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 1 crore across 1,598 shows in India. As of 5 pm on September 4, the film has witnessed an overall occupancy of 18.04% with 23.38% in the afternoon shows, and 10.62% in the morning shows.

The film had collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9, showing a dip in its earnings as compared to its previous day. For the unversed, on its Day 8, the film minted Rs 5.45 crore.

With this, the film’s total India collection stands at around Rs 240.30 crore. The final box office figures of Toxic's Day 10 collection will be updated by tomorrow, September 5, 2026, at 10 am. The film has also been performing in overseas markets. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 328.45 crore.

Notably, the film was also released in its English version in select theatres on September 4, 2026.

Toxic faces competition from Mirzapur: The Movie

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been running in theatres alongside several releases, but the arrival of Mirzapur: The Movie has given audiences another major option at the box office. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, the film is based on the popular Mirzapur franchise and has generated considerable buzz among fans.

How much did Mirzapur: The Movie collect at the box office on its Day 1 so far?

The crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie has witnessed a strong start at the box office on its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 14.03 crore across 7,486 shows in India, with Rs 13.94 crore coming from the Hindi version and Rs 0.09 crore from the Telugu version.

At the time of writing, the film's total collection stands at Rs 14.03 crore. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role. He is playing dual role in the film, Raya and Ticket. The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

The film is set against the backdrop of Goa; the film follows a story involving power, crime and betrayal.

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Mirzapur The Movie Review: Ravi Kishan's swag outshines Kaleen Bhaiya's dominance, but the climax lags