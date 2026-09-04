Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani's last-ever shot for Haiwaan, says 'there can be no one like you'

Akshay Kumar has remembered veteran actor Asrani, who passed away last year, with an emotional tribute. The two worked together in several films, including Haiwaan, which marks one of their final collaborations. Akshay also recalled getting the opportunity to witness Asrani's last-ever shot for the upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani's last-ever shot

Sharing a post on Asrani's last-ever shot for Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar wrote, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji… there can be no one like you.”

For the unversed, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and is directed by Priyadarshan. The film also holds special significance for Akshay as it gave him another opportunity to work with Asrani towards the end of the veteran actor's career. The film releases on September 11.

Akshay Kumar also worked with Asrani in Bhooth Bangla

This is not the first time Akshay has spoken about his bond with Asrani. Earlier, ahead of the release of Bhooth Bangla in April 2026, he shared another heartfelt post about their association. The film was their second-last collaboration.

Akshay had written, “Abhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai. Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai… Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge. Bhooth Bangla kal release ho rahi hai… mere liye yeh sirf ek film nahi, ek yaad hai… ek tribute hai… ek salute hai uss legend ko. Asrani ji, aap hamesha yaad aayenge.”

Asrani died in October 2025, wanted his death to remain private

Asrani, whose career spanned more than five decades, was known for several memorable performances. One of his most iconic roles was that of the jailer in Sholay. He passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on October 20, according to his family sources. The cause of his death was not ascertained.

His manager Babubhai Theeba confirmed the news to India TV. He said, "Veteran Actor & Director Govardhan Asrani (populary known as Asrani) passed away at Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated at Shastri Nagar crematorium in Santacruze later in the evening in presence of close people and family members."

Asrani's funeral was attended only by his family and close friends. Explaining why the news was not shared earlier, his manager said, "It was Asrani's wish to keep his passing private, so we did not inform anyone."

Over the course of his career, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films. His notable credits include Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat and Rafoo Chakkar, among several others. His contribution to Hindi cinema continues to be remembered by generations of audiences.

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