Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child, say 'Blessed once again'

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news of their second pregnancy through a joint social media post on Wednesday, calling it the "greatest gift of all".

For the special announcement, the duo shared a picture of Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a new pair of knitted baby booties. The picture was similar to the way they announced their pregnancy with their first daughter, Saraayah, last year.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra expecting second child

For the caption, they wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude." Take a look:

Celebs react to Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's post

Ever since they shared the post, the comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages from industry colleagues and fans. Karan Johar wrote, "Love love you." Bhumi Pednekar and Bosco Martis commented on the post with red heart emojis. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Yami Gautam Dhar, Neena Gupta and Athiya Shetty reacted to the post with a like.

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