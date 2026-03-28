Kiara Advani says she's become 'more of a tigress' after Saraayah's birth: 'Nothing else matters...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who welcomed her first child, a daughter with Sidharth Malhotra in 2025, opened up about how motherhood has changed her after the birth of her daughter, Saraayah. She said she feels "more of a tigress' now.

In a recent conversation with Grazia India, the War 2 actress shared her thoughts on life after motherhood and her off-screen life following marriage.

Kiara Advani says she's become 'more of a tigress' after welcoming daughter Saraayah

When asked about motherhood, Kiara Advani said, "I've become more of a tigress, The way i see life now, it is through a completely different lens. It's like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters." She also added, ""That little girl is still inside me."

Commenting on off-screen life after marriage, Kiara Advani said, "Before marriage me and Sidharth (Malhotra) had the same banter and had fun travelling so those things still remain. We also watch movies together and since we look at it as cinema lovers or as the audience, as well as actors, we get excited to discuss it."

For the unversed, Kiara Advani met Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of Vishnuvardhan's film Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into real life, and the couple dated for a short period before getting married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani's work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. She will next be seen in the Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring opposite KGF actor Yash, with Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

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