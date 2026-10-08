'Hero banne ke chakkar mein actor mat khona': Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar

Shah Rukh Khan has paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend. In a heartfelt post, the actor recalled their first meeting and the many years of affection, arguments, conversations and games of carrom they shared. Nana Patekar passed away today due to cardiac arrest.

Recalling their first interaction, Shah Rukh said he was nervous when he met Nana and started fiddling with his hair. Nana, however, immediately brushed his hand away and told him, "Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana... tu actor hai!" (Don't style your hair like a hero... you are an actor!) Shah Rukh said Nana did not simply tell people what they wanted to hear. Instead, he told them what they needed to hear. "That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile," Shah Rukh wrote.

'He would shout at you first'

Shah Rukh also recalled Nana's unique way of showing affection. He said Nana would initially shout at someone, but after a few insults, people would realise that he was actually hugging them emotionally. "He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged," Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor described Nana as someone who played an important role in his life, calling him a mentor, teacher, critic and friend. He also remembered their competitive games of carrom, saying Nana would beat him and everyone else around him before proudly relishing his victories.

Shah Rukh says he will miss their conversations

Shah Rukh said Nana's presence, intensity, laughter, madness and love would remain with those who knew and admired him. "Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us," he wrote, while expressing regret that they did not have more time together. "I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom," Shah Rukh said.

He also recalled one of Nana's memorable lines, writing, "Hero banne ke chakkar mein actor mat khona" (Don't lose the actor in the pursuit of becoming a hero).

'You have left a void'

Shah Rukh said Nana had left behind a void not only in cinema but also in the hearts of people across India and the world. "I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time," he wrote. The actor ended his tribute with prayers for Nana's soul and a deeply personal farewell, describing him as a "masterful actor" and an "unbeatable carrom champion".

"Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor. RIP," Shah Rukh wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar have shared the screen in several memorable films, bringing together two very different yet equally powerful acting styles. Their collaborations include Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), King Uncle (1993), and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). While SRK often brought his trademark charm and emotional energy to these films, Nana's intense and distinctive performances added a strong dramatic and comic presence, making their screen collaborations memorable across different phases of their careers.

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When Nana Patekar revealed the real story behind his iconic 'machhar' dialogue on Aap Ki Adalat