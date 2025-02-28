Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable pic, 'The greatest gift of our lives' Actors and celebrity couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child. The happy news was shared by Advani on her social media handle on Friday.

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have shared the joyous news that they are expecting their first child together. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to make the announcement, sharing an adorable photo of themselves holding baby socks. The heartfelt post was captioned: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

While the couple did not reveal the due date or any additional details, their fans have flooded social media with congratulations and well wishes. Kiara and Sidharth, who tied the knot in 2023, have always been a favorite couple in the industry, and this announcement has only added to the excitement around their relationship.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement has been met with an outpouring of love and support from their followers, friends, and fellow industry members, who have all expressed their happiness for the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Stay tuned for more updates as Kiara and Sidharth prepare for the arrival of their first child.