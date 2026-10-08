Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Nana Patekar on KBC; remembers his honesty, kindness and social work

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered Nana Patekar following the veteran actor’s death, recalling his honesty, simplicity and contribution to social causes. In his tribute, Bachchan also looked back at Patekar’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where the actor spoke about his work with farmers in drought-hit parts of Maharashtra.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his honesty and social work

Remembering Patekar and the impact he had on those around him, Bachchan said, "Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai. Nana unhi logon mein se ek the. Aapko, Nana, vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aur aapki us kala ko pranam, jise aapne puri imandari se jeeya aur hum sabko samarpit kiya." (Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned. His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people. Nana, I offer you my deepest personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us)

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Nana Patekar's social work

Bachchan also remembered Patekar’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, where he spoke about his work for farmers in drought-hit areas of Maharashtra. Recalling that episode, Bachchan said, "Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi. Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki." (He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them)

Bachchan ended his tribute by offering his condolences to Patekar’s family and remembering him on behalf of the KBC team as he added, "KBC parivaar ki aur se hardik shradhanjali." (On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute).

Watch the video here:

Patekar leaves behind a career spanning several decades, with performances that established him as one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. His work away from the screen, particularly his association with social causes, also remained an important part of his public life.

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