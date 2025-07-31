Kerala rapper Vedan booked in sexual assault case over false promise of marriage Kerala rapper Vedan, known for his caste-resistance music, has been booked in a sexual assault case involving false promises of marriage. Earlier arrested in drug case.

New Delhi:

Kerala-based rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, has been booked in a sexual assault case after a young doctor filed a complaint alleging he had physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage.

The FIR was registered on July 31, 2025, following a formal complaint covering incidents from August 2021 to March 2023.

Vedan was earlier arrested in drug possession case

The popular Malayalam rapper was arrested on April 29, 2025, after nearly six grams of ganja were seized from his apartment near Vyttila in Tripunithura, Kochi.

Circle Inspector AL Yesudas had revealed that Ganja was found in the flat and Rs 9 lakh was also recovered. Vedan said that this money was the booking amount for an event.

The forest department has also started examining his chain; the chain was made of leopard teeth. Police said that Vedan had allegedly admitted to taking drugs. There were a total of nine people in his flat.

Who is Vedan?

Vedan first came to the limelight with his 2019 album 'Voice of the Voiceless', an unflinching and frank commentary on caste discrimination and the contradictions of modern Kerala.

His track 'The Shirt Stitched with Sweat' resonated beyond Kerala when cricketer Sanju Samson reprised its lyrics on social media, marking his emergence.

According to his fans, Vedan’s lyrics unabashedly challenge both the caste system and the convenient silence of so-called progressive thinking. His poems draw inspiration from the struggles of legends like Ayyankali, who fought for Dalit rights in Kerala and express the pain of generations forced to endure systemic injustice.

