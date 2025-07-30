Rajinikanth’s Coolie audio launch: Date, venue and what to expect Rajinikanth’s Coolie gears up for a grand audio launch in Chennai! Here’s everything about the date, stadium venue, and other details.

New Delhi:

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the action drama film 'Coolie' alongside Pooja Hedge in the lead roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Before the film's release, the makers of 'Coolie' are gearing up for the grand audio launch of this film. Fans from across the country are eagerly waiting for this film and are buzzing with excitement over the grand event.

When and where is the Coolie audio launch happening?

The much-anticipated audio launch of Rajinikanth's upcoming action thriller film 'Coolie' is all set to take place soon. According to the details shared by Sun Pictures on their official X handle, the grand audio launch is planned to be held on August 2, 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The audio launch is expected to be a star-studded experience, featuring live performances, appearances by the cast and crew members of the film, and the official unveiling of the film's music tracks.

Check the X post below:

It is significant to note that the music of this film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also gave music for Rajinikanth’s film 'Jailer' and the song 'Hukum' was loved by the audience and even went viral. It will be interesting to see what Anirudh Ravichander has planned for Rajinikanth's Coolie.

For those who may not know, Anirudh Ravichander made his debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil film '3' directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush. You must have heard of the famous song 'Why This Kolaveri Di', which was also composed by Anirudh in 2012.

Cast of Coolie

Besides Rajinikanth, the action drama film features Pooja Hegde, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Kanna Ravi and others in the lead roles. It must be noted that Aamir Khan, who was recently seen in the family drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', will have a cameo appearance in this movie.

The Tamil-language action thriller film 'Coolie' is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Also Read: 5 cop films inspired by 'Encounter Specialist' Daya Nayak