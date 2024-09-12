Kareena Kapoor 'postpones' her work commitments after BFF Malaika's step-father's death? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor is a good friends of Arora sisters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will next be seen in The Buckingham Murders, has postponed her upcoming work commitments, following the death of her best friends, Malaika and Amrita Arora's step-father on Wednesday morning. On September 11, the step-father of the Arora sisters died by suicide as he jumped off from the sixth floor of a building in Mumbai. Soon after the news of Anil Mehta's demise made headlines, several Bollywood celebrities arrived at Malaika's residence to console the grieving family.

Now, as per a report by News18, while supporting her grieving friends in this difficult time, Kareena has delayed her upcoming work commitments. She was scheduled to attend a launch event on Thursday in the town. 'Kareena Kapoor’s team has decided to postpone the event due to the tragedy,” the source shared.

Sister duos of Kareena-Karisma and Amrita-Malaika have been friends for years and are often seen outing, vacationing together and even attending each other's family events.

Later on Wednesday, Malaika finally issued an official statement on Instagram on the untimely demise of her step-father and wrote, ''We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is deeply shocked by this loss, and we request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time.''

After the incident, Mumbai Police also spoke to the media and said, ''the body of one Anil Mehta (62) was discovered. He resided on the sixth floor. We are conducting additional investigations, and our team is present. We are thoroughly researching all possible aspects. Our teams are here, as are the forensic teams. The body is being taken for postmortem. We are doing a thorough investigation. We are investigating further since it appears to be suicide at first glance.''

Also Read: Raid 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer locks release date, film to hit big screens on THIS date