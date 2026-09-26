Vicky Kaushal's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War out, actor channelises old school charm

Ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is slowly beginning to reveal its world, with Bhansali Productions now sharing the first look of Vicky Kaushal. The reveal comes after the production house introduced Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt through their individual posters over the past two days. The three actors headline the film, which has been kept largely under wraps since its announcement.

Makers share the post on Saturday with the caption, 'Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar'.

Have a look at Vicky's poster here:

Ranbir and Alia's looks were revealed this week

The first-look rollout began with Ranbir’s poster on September 24, followed by Alia’s look on September 25. Ranbir was presented in a vintage avatar, seated behind the wheel of a turquoise convertible with a bruised and bloodied arm, while Alia’s poster showed her in a dramatic red ensemble with a feathered headpiece, appearing to perform on a stage.

The makers have now turned the spotlight on Vicky, completing the first-look introductions of the film’s central cast.

More about Love And War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love And War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. While details about their characters are still being kept under wraps, the film is set against a war backdrop and has been described as a romantic war drama.

It is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Alia Bhatt turns cabaret artist for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War first look, sports ripped abs