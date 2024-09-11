Raid 2: Ajay Devgn-starrer locks release date, film to hit big screens on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Raid 2

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Raid 2 finally locks a release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025, the makers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was earlier slated for release on November 15. "Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way! #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025!" Bollywood studio T-Series posted on Instagram.

Raid 2 will celebrate the 'unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department' and narrate a true case from their books. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.

The sequel is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. Raid, which also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Ajay Devgn's other projects

In 2024, Ajay Devgn has featured in three films so far including Shaitaan, Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

