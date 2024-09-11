Arbaaz Khan arrives at Malaika Arora's residence after her father's death | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arrived at her home in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora's death by suicide came as a shock in the film industry on Wednesday morning. As per India TV's Rajesh Kumar, Malaika's father jumped off from the sixth floor of a building in Mumbai. The actress was not in the town when the incident occurred, as she was in Pune. However, she has left town and is headed to Mumbai. Now, a video of the actress' ex-husband Arbaaz Khan arriving at her residence has surfaced. In the video, Arbaaz can be seen talking to someone on the phone. He also avoided paparazzi and went straight inside the residence, Ayesha Manor.

Check out the video:

Malaika-Arbaaz relationship

Malaika Arora was married to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. After being married for 18 years, they announced their separation in 2016, citing compatibility issues. The couple officially divorced on May 11, 2017. After their divorce, Malaika maintained primary custody of their son Arhaan, who was born on November 9, 2002. Arbaaz has visitation rights, as per the settlement by Bandra Family Court.

Malaika's illustrious career

Malaika Arora is a well-known face in Bollywood as she has appeared in several films and music videos over the years. She shot to fame with Shah Rukh Khan's song in Dil, Chaiyya Chaiyya. Apart from this, she has appeared in several item numbers including 'Munni Badnaam Hui', 'Kaal Dhamaal' 'Anarkali Disco Chali', and 'Heyy Babyy' among others. Apart from acting, she has also judged several TV shows including India's Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, and Zara Nachke Dikha, among others.

As per IMDb, she is set to feature in Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Housefull 5 in a special cameo appearance. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the multi-starrer film will also feature Kriti Sanon, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan Jacqueliene Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

