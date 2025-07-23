Kannappa OTT release: What we know so far Multiple reports suggest Kannappa could stream on OTT soon. Here's a breakdown of what’s being said — and why fans are watching closely.

The action fantasy drama film 'Kannappa', which hit the silver screens worldwide on June 27, 2025, is gearing up for its digital release this month. The Telugu-language film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment.

Read on to know when and where you can catch this film online.

What is Kannappa about? Plot, cast and highlights

The film revolves around the story of an atheist hunter named Kannappa (role played by Vishnu Manchu) who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The movie has an ensemble cast which includes Vishnu Manchu, South superstar Mohanlal, Baahubali fame actor Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, R Sarathkumar, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, Brahmanandam, Kajal Aggarwal, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Devaraj and Siva Balaji.

In this film, Vishnu Manchu played the role of Kannappa, and Mohanlal played the character of Kirata. Prabhas can be seen as Rudra, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal as Parvathi.

In terms of its box office collection, Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial didn't perform well at the box office. It received mixed reviews from the critics and audience upon its release and it has an IMDb rating of 6.1. At present, the total worldwide box office collection of 'Kannappa' stands at Rs 41.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Kannappa OTT platform: Where will the movie stream?

Those who couldn't watch this action drama film on the big screens can watch it virtually. According to 123Telugu, the film will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kannappa OTT release date: When will it be available online?

Talking about its digital release date, Vishnu Manchu's starrer will be released on July 25, 2025. However, the official confirmation regarding its digital release date is awaited.

