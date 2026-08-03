Tom Holland enters the record books as Spider-Man: Brand New Day unlocks a rare box office milestone

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has added another milestone to his Marvel journey. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day opening to record-breaking numbers worldwide, the actor has become the first and only performer to appear in the four biggest worldwide opening weekends in box office history.

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned USD 927 million (approximately Rs 8,100 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend. The film now ranks as the second-biggest global opener of all time, behind only Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with USD 1.223 billion (approximately Rs 10,690 crore).

A record only Tom Holland holds

The latest success means Holland now features in all four of the biggest worldwide opening weekends ever recorded.

The current top four are:

Avengers: Endgame – USD 1.223 billion (approximately Rs 10,690 crore) Spider-Man: Brand New Day – USD 927 million (approximately Rs 8,100 crore) Avengers: Infinity War – USD 640.5 million (approximately Rs 5,600 crore) Spider-Man: No Way Home – USD 600.5 million (approximately Rs 5,250 crore)

Holland plays Peter Parker in each of these films, making him the only actor to appear in every title among the current top four global opening weekends.

Why the milestone stands out

Several Marvel stars have featured in multiple record-breaking openings over the years. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch have all headlined or played key roles in some of Marvel's biggest releases.

However, none of them appear in all four of the current highest-opening films. Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives Holland a distinction that no other actor currently holds.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive run

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The superhero film has enjoyed a strong response across international markets and has also emerged as one of Hollywood's biggest performers in India.

Beyond its box office numbers, the film has now helped Holland achieve a milestone that underlines the commercial success of his time as Spider-Man. With four of the biggest opening weekends in cinema history to his name, the British actor has secured a unique place in the global box office record books.

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