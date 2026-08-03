Commonwealth Games 2026: India marks Ahmedabad 2030 handover with Manushi, Shankar and Rishab performances

New Delhi:

The Commonwealth Games 2026 ended on the fourth spot after with winning 39 medals for the nation, that included 13 gold medals, 17 silver and nine bronze medals. For the unversed, one of the key traditions of the Games is the handover ceremony, where the outgoing host officially passes responsibility to the next host city. During the Glasgow closing ceremony, the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton were handed over to India, marking the beginning of the journey towards Ahmedabad 2030.

As Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, India used the occasion to present a cultural showcase featuring former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Manushi Chhillar leads opening act at CWG

Manushi Chhillar featured in the opening act of India's presentation during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Wearing a custom Torani ensemble in shades of peacock blue and green, she appeared in a performance choreographed by Shiamak Davar.

The act was set to the patriotic anthem Vande Mataram and formed part of a larger cultural showcase introducing India as the next host nation. Through dance and visual storytelling, the performance highlighted elements of Indian culture and heritage.

Shankar Mahadevan takes centre stage

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan played a major role in India's segment of the ceremony. He first performed Vande Mataram before returning to the stage alongside his sons, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan.

Together, they presented a musical medley celebrating India's diversity, culture and sporting spirit. Mahadevan spoke about the significance of representing India on an international platform. "Every time you represent India on an international stage, there is a deep sense of responsibility that comes with it," he said.

Speaking about the Games, he added, "Events like the Commonwealth Games are a celebration of excellence, unity and the shared human spirit, and music has the power to complement that beautifully." The singer also said the team approached the performance with the intention of reflecting India's diverse traditions, emotions and musical influences while paying tribute to Gujarat.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's personal connection

For sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the occasion carried a personal connection. He recalled the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi as one of his most vivid childhood memories and shared that his family's musical instrument store in Delhi's Gole Market was among the official stores associated with the event.

During the closing ceremony, he performed compositions titled Chanakya and Tandavam. Speaking about Chanakya, he said the piece draws from Veer Rasa, an emotion associated with courage and valour.

He also collaborated with Scottish musician Ross Ainslie in a fusion performance that brought together the sounds of the sitar and traditional Scottish bagpipes.

Social media reacts to the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

The closing ceremony received praise online, with many viewers applauding both Glasgow's farewell and India's handover presentation. One user wrote, "An electrifying closing ceremony! Thank you, Glasgow, for the unforgettable memories."

Another commented, "The Commonwealth Games are alive and kicking. Glasgow pulled it off against all the odds." Another user remarked, "For a moment I thought I was watching a music concert and not the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026."

See some other reactions here:

For the unversed, India has hosted the Commonwealth Games once before, when New Delhi staged the event in 2010. Ahmedabad 2030 will mark the second time the country hosts the Games.

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Glasgow passes Commonwealth Games baton to India; Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha receive CWG flag