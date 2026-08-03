August 2026 movie releases: From Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 to Toxic, what's hitting theatres this month

New Delhi:

After a relatively quiet June and July at the box office, theatres are gearing up for a busy August. Several highly anticipated films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Hollywood cinema are lined up for release between August 7 and August 28.

From action thrillers and romantic dramas to supernatural horror and biopics, audiences will have plenty to choose from over the coming weeks. Here's a look at the biggest films arriving in cinemas this month.

DC

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut with DC. Inspired by the novel Devdas, the film follows Devdas and Chandra as they find themselves drawn into a dangerous world.

Genre: Romantic action

Release date: August 7

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy

G.D.N.

R. Madhavan headlines this biographical drama based on the life of inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, often referred to as the 'Edison of India'. The film chronicles his innovations and the challenges he faced while pursuing them.

Genre: Biographical drama

Release date: August 7

Cast: R. Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani

Ohh My Dog

Pankaj Tripathi stars in this adventure drama that explores the bond between humans and dogs through a story centred on loyalty, love and survival.

Genre: Adventure drama

Release date: August 7

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Mahi Rai

Awarapan 2

Nineteen years after Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam. The sequel follows his character on another journey of redemption, love and sacrifice within the criminal underworld.

Genre: Action romance

Release date: August 14

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Salil Acharya, Shabana Azmi

Batwara 1947

One of the most anticipated Hindi releases of the month, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and follows a family whose lives are forever changed by the historic event.

Genre: Period action drama

Release date: August 14

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Shabana Azmi

The End of Oak Street

David Robert Mitchell's The End of Oak Street will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is set for an exclusive theatrical and IMAX release in India on August 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Genre: Mystery thriller

Release date: August 14

Cast: To be announced

Agadha

Those looking for horror this month can watch Agadha, a supernatural mystery thriller centred on a string of unexplained deaths.

Genre: Supernatural mystery thriller

Release date: August 14

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Ulka Gupta, Shravan Reddy

Vishwanath And Sons

The family drama follows Sanjay Vishwanath, a decorated international shooter who begins to reassess his life after years of success in the sport.

Genre: Family drama

Release date: August 14

Cast: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar

I'm Game

This fantasy thriller follows a fearless gambler who depends more on luck than logic before finding himself caught in a series of unexpected events.

Genre: Fantasy thriller

Release date: August 20

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan

The Paradise

Nani's much-awaited action thriller is set in the 1980s and explores tribal discrimination and the fight for identity and citizenship.

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: August 21

Cast: Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu

Insidious: Out of the Further

The sixth instalment in the Insidious franchise returns with another supernatural tale, this time following a young girl trapped by sinister forces.

Genre: Supernatural horror thriller

Release date: August 21

Cast: Lin Shaye, Amelia Eve

One Night Only

Director Will Gluck returns with the romantic comedy One Night Only, which explores modern relationships through the lens of today's dating culture. Speaking about the film, Gluck said it is more than a conventional love story, describing it as a reflection of how people connect, communicate and fall in love in the digital age.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Release date: August 21

Cast: Add cast details if available

Toxic

Following the success of the KGF franchise, Yash returns with Toxic. Set in Goa's underworld, the film follows Raya as he rises through the criminal world, only to discover that power comes at a heavy cost.

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: August 26

Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi

Eetha

Based on the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Eetha brings her story to the big screen.

Genre: Biographical drama

Release date: August 28

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar was also expected to release this month, but the film has now been postponed.

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