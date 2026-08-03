Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a surprising Ramayana connection, and it's not Tom Holland

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Tom Holland's superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is stirring excitement in India’s theatrical circuit, while there are high expectations for Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological epicc, Ramayana. While the two movies come from entirely different realms, they share one important commonality: the award-winning visual effects company, DNEG.

Let's explore the common connection between the two big budget films.

DNEG powers both Spider-Man and Ramayana

The Academy Award-winning visual effects studio has played a key role in bringing Marvel's latest superhero spectacle to life. The same company is also handling the visual effects for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

DNEG has previously worked on several Hollywood blockbusters, including Dune, Oppenheimer, Interstellar and multiple Marvel films. Its involvement in Ramayana has been one of the project's biggest talking points, given the film's heavy reliance on large-scale visual effects.

DNEG artists behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The end credits of Spider-Man: Brand New Day feature several DNEG artists across stereo production, paint and pipeline departments. These include:

Himanshu Ajmera – Senior Depth Supervisor

Manu Jain – Stereo Supervisor

Charles Luce – Senior Pipeline TD

Shailendra Singh Nathawat – Paint Supervisor

Barry O'Brien – Stereoscopic Supervisor

Kiran Parmar – Assistant Stereo Supervisor

Annsh Patel – Stereo Producer

Aman Singh – Stereo Production Manager

Dhiraj Sukheja – Stereo Supervisor

Jaheb Zeb – Stereo Editor

Together, they form part of the wider DNEG team credited on the Marvel film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collection

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 76 crore on Sunday (Day 4), up from Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday (Day 3). The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 256.33 crore. The superhero film stars Tom Holland in the lead and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Ramayana's ambitious VFX

Produced by Namit Malhotra, whose Prime Focus group owns DNEG, Ramayana has been positioned as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever mounted. The makers have repeatedly highlighted the film's global visual effects collaboration as a key part of its scale.

With DNEG contributing to both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Ramayana, the two films share a behind-the-scenes link despite belonging to completely different cinematic universes.

Also Read:

Box Office Report: Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses Rs 250 crore; The Odyssey and Jana Nayagan hold steady