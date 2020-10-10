'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' billboards set up in Sri Lanka

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI, SUSHANTSINGH Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday shared a series of pictures of billboards set up in Sri Lanka, seeking justice for her brother.

Shweta took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the pictures of billboards across Sri Lanka that are featuring Sushant’s photo and demanding justice for the late actor. The billboards say “#SushantJusticeNow and SriLankaUnitedForSSR.”

Shweta captioned her post saying, "Thanks Sri Lanka," with the hashtag Justice4SushantSinghRajput.

Earlier, Shweta had written on Instagram that Sushant's family is fighting with patience for justice for the late actor, after his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's bail.

Sharing a quote by bestselling Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, Shweta had written on Instagram: "We might not have all the answers yet... but we have #Patience #Courage #Faith #God."

Coelho's quote, which Shweta posted on her social media page, reads: "The two hardest tests on the spiritual road are the patience to wait for the right moment and the courage not to be disappointed with what we encounter."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the high-profile case was subsequently taken up by three agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Meanwhile, the late actor’s fans, friends and family have been fighting for justice ever since he passed away. Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and many others have come out in the support of Sushant and his family.

With inputs from IANS

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage