‘It shattered my confidence’: Isha Talwar recalls disturbing audition with YRF’s Shanoo Sharma Isha Talwar’s bold confession about a ‘weird’ audition with YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma has gone viral, sparking debate among young actors.

New Delhi:

Mirzapur fame actress Isha Talwar has created a stir on the internet by opening up about a troubling experience with YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma. Recently, she called one of her past auditions "weird" and said it left her feeling low and shattered her confidence.

Isha Talwar's performance in Amazon Prime Video's hit series 'Mirzapur Season 2' was loved by the audience. In the series, she portrayed the role of Madhuri Yadav, the daughter of CM Surya Pratap Yadav (played by Paritosh Sand).

She is best known for her roles in films and series like 'Article 15', 'Saas, Bahu And Flamingo', and 'Indian Police Force'. She commented on Instagram under a publication's post and called out Shanoo.

Isha Talwar recalls “weird” crying scene audition with YRF

In her comment, Isha wrote, "So when i started auditioning for roles with Shanoo…i was told to perform a scene at a restaurant called Mia cucina in Versova,Bombay…a CRYING scene in the middle of a busy working restaurant with customers dining next to my table… i was told i should have no inhibitions as an actor and hence i should be able to do a crying scene with Shanoo sitting in front of me and some of her assistants … it was such a confusing / weird ask .. it shattered my confidence as a young girl in films."

What Isha said about Shanoo Sharma’s casting process

She further added, "i couldn’t understand why a senior casting director needed to put a young girl through this … it’s only fair that an actor is given a good casting office space to be able to audition in … or if you want to do a real location then hire a spot, pay for it and audition!"

Isha Talwar’s message to newcomers in the industry

Isha concluded her comment with saying, "Anyway just putting this story a decade later for all the new comers to tell you that feel no pressure … i do remember saying i can’t do it and of course i never got the role … but at least i dint give in to the weird ask and surely dint cry at a restaurant for a role !!!!!"

Isha Talwar’s recent work and upcoming projects

On the work front, Isha was last seen in Rohit Jugraj's crime drama series 'Chamak' alongside Paramvir Cheema and Akasa Singh. According to IMDb, she will be next seen in Siju S Bava's 'Naale' and also a part of Sudhir Mishra's series 'Summer of 77'.

Also Read: Rukmini Vasanth stuns as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1; see first look