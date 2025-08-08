Rukmini Vasanth stuns as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1; see first look Rukmini Vasanth’s royal avatar as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1 is winning hearts. Catch her majestic look in Rishab Shetty’s grand saga.

Well-known South Indian actress Rukmini Vasanth has officially joined the cast of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

The announcement was made on Friday through the film's official X handle, exciting fans across languages.

A new poster was also shared, unveiling Rukmini’s first look as Kanakavathi.

Draped in a green and red saree, with ornate temple jewellery, she stands inside what appears to be a royal palace—setting the tone for a majestic role.

Rukmini Vasanth joins Kantara Chapter 1 as Kanakavathi

Taking to the X handle, filmmaker Rishab Shetty wrote, "Introducing @rukminitweets as ‘KANAKAVATHI’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2." For the unversed, the action thriller film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara'.

Kantara Chapter 1 release date and language versions

Talking about its release date, Rishab Shetty's directorial will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film will also release the dubbed versions, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Malayalam.

Rukmini’s upcoming film

Rukmini Vasanth was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda's prison drama 'Kingdom'. She will be next seen in 'Madharaasi' alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sivakarthikeyan in the lead roles.

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming projects

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty, who is best known for his work in films like 'Kantara', 'Kirik Party', and 'Hanu Man', will next be seen in 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', 'Jai Hanuman', and 'Bell Bottom 2'.

