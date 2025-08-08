Salakaar series X review: What viewers are saying about this JioHotstar thriller Read what social media users are saying about the Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia's recently released spy thriller series 'Salakaar'.

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia's starrer 'Salakaar' released on the OTT streaming platform, JioHotstar, on Friday, August 8, 2025. It is a spy thriller series that follows a young Indian spy's covert mission. Those who have watched this 5-episode series have shared their reactions on social media profiles. Let's see what netizens have to say about 'Salakaar'.

This series is directed by Faruk Kabir and written by Srinivas Abrol. So far, the series has been receiving a good response from the audience. For the unversed, the cinematography of this series is done by Jitan Harmeet Singh, and it is produced by Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa and Sunjoy Waddhwa.

Salakaar X review: What netizens are saying

Taking to X handle, one user wrote, "Mouni Roy as mariam slayed in the series. New genre for her but she was shining excellently through the series.....P.s. Her work choice is a testimony to her versatility as an actor....."

Another user wrote, "Let's start #SalakaarMariam you beauty! soo freaking pretty."

Social media users praised the acting of the every actor. However, they found the storyline to be above average. One user wrote, "Watched #Salakaar Honestly. It's good. Acting of every actor is commendable. Story is above average. It's fiction. But, good. Arc comes to an end in the end. Satisfying to say the least. What's bad are the inconsistencies. Too many plot holes. Could have been better."

About Salakaar cast

Besides Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, the spy-thriller series features Asrar Khan, Janhavi Hardas, Mir Sarwar, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, and Ayaan Lall in the key roles. The JioHotstar Hindi original series 'Salakaar' is available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada.

