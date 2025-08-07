Which actress replaced Divya Bharti in 1994's Ajay Devgn starrer after her untimely death? Did you know that Divya Bharti had completed 20 per cent shooting of the 1994 film Vijaypath? However, later Tabu was roped in for the role after Bharti's death.

When we talk about the most beautiful actress of the 90s, the first name that comes to mind is Divya Bharti. Her fans used to adore her not only for her looks but also for her acting talent. The beauty with brains has garnered lots of love and appreciation in no time.

However, her untimely death came as a shock to people. Cinephiles still have a hard time accepting the fate of her life, especially because she left this world at the age of 19. Not everyone knows that Divya had signed several films before her death. After her untimely demise, these films were done by some other actresses. However, there was one such film whose shooting Divya Bharti had also started before her death.

Reportedly, the late actress had shot 20 per cent of the film. But after her death, another actress, Tabu, was roped in for the role and the film proved to be a superhit. Which film is it, but?

When Tabu replaced Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti was going to be seen with Ajay Devgn in the film Vijaypath. She had started shooting for this film. 20 per cent of the film was shot, but after that, she died. Then the pair of Tabu and Ajay Devgan was seen on the silver screen for the first time. The on-screen duo, who have worked in 10 films, were first cast in the film Vijaypath.

Vijaypath budget and collection

Vijaypath was released on August 5, 1994. This film has now completed 31 years and was made in a budget of Rs 2.75 crores. This film earned 4 times more than the budget and proved to be a superhit film with a collection of Rs 11.54 crores worldwide.

Danny, Suresh Oberoi, Reema Lagoo and Gulshan Grover were seen playing important roles along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Vijaypath. This film was directed by Farooq Siddiqui. The music of the film was composed by Anu Malik.

