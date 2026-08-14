Prabhas' Salaar 2 enters pre-production as Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur reunite for sequel

New Delhi:

The much-awaited sequel of Prabhas' Salaar, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, is finally moving ahead, with pre-production reportedly underway. Producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel have reunited to take the highly anticipated sequel forward.

Last year, on the second anniversary of Salaar, the makers shared a new poster and teaser featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. They also officially confirmed the film's next chapter, titled Shouryaanga Parvam, which is set to continue the story.

Prabhas' Salaar 2 enters pre-production

An industry source has confirmed that director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films producer Vijay Kiragandur have reunited for Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam. The source said, "Pre-production on Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam is officially in overdrive. Producer Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films) and director Prashanth Neel have reteamed on what stands as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects. Coming off Salaar’s record-breaking OTT run, the team is fully focused on delivering an unprecedented cinematic spectacle that exceeds massive fan expectations."

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Salaar 2's director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur.

It must be noted that the makers have not shared any details regarding the film's release date. Director Prashanth Neel is currently working on Jr NTR's most anticipated film, Dragon.

About Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1

For the unversed, the Telugu action epic Salaar was released in 2023 and received a positive response from audiences at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film also stars Jagapati Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju in key roles.

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was made on a massive budget and went on to become a commercial success. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Prabhas' film collected Rs 617 crore worldwide and grossed Rs 487.75 crore in India.

What is the plot of Salaar?

The story of the Telugu action film Salaar is set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar. The official synopsis on JioHotstar reads: “In the crime-infested Khansaar, Prince Varadha sets out to ascend the throne. But a coup d'état is planned, and there’s only one man who can help him reclaim power: Deva.”

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the production house behind hit franchises such as Kantara, Yash's KGF and the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

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Salaar 2 not cancelled; makers share poster featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj as they tease sequel