Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha avoids clash with Yash's Toxic, but will lock horns with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has got a new release date. The Laxman Utekar-directed film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on August 28, will now release on December 4, 2026. The change means the film will no longer clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26.

The makers announced the revised date on Tuesday, August 11. Eetha is based on the life of celebrated Marathi Lavani and Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead role. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi in pivotal roles.

Eetha moves out of August

The film's teaser was released in June after initially being attached to Cocktail 2. Eetha was subsequently set for an August 28 release, but the date would have placed it in the same weekend as Toxic, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 26.

With the shift to December, the potential August clash between Shraddha and Yash has now been avoided. The reason for Eetha's release-date change has not been officially disclosed by the makers.

Eetha now enters a crowded December window

The new date, however, puts Eetha in another competitive release window. Prabhas' pan-India period action film Fauzi is scheduled to release on December 3, a day before Eetha. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's untitled film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan is also scheduled for December 4.

This means the three films could compete for audiences over the first weekend of December. However, with several months still to go before the releases, the possibility of further changes to the schedule cannot be ruled out.

What is Eetha about?

Eetha is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most recognised Lavani and Tamasha performers. She was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to the art form and was also given the title of Tamasha Samradni by the Maharashtra government.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. It marks Shraddha's return to the big screen after Stree 2.

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Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha release date postponed from August 28; film's new release date announced