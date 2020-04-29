Irrfan Khan's last words: 'Amma has come to take me'

Actor Irrfan Khan died due to colon infection, four days after his mother Saeda Begum's demise. Irrfan couldn't attend his mother's funeral due to nationwide lockdown but became a part of it via video conferencing. On Wednesday when Irrfan breathed his last, his last words reflected how much he missed his mother. "Amma has come to take me," was reportedly Irrfan Khan's last words. (Read: 'Irrfan, the exceptional actor of our times')

Saeda Begum breathed her last in Rajasthan on Saturday but Irrfan couldn't be there with her. Her last rights were performed at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur on Saturday evening. Reportedly, Irrfan joined the funeral via video conferencing and only a few family members could make it to the last rites. (Read: Films that prove he was the most versatile actor)

Irrfan's mother was not keeping well for a long time. She was 85 and staying in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur during her last days. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk. While Irrfan couldn't reach there, his brothers were in Jaipur.

Irrfan passed away at 11.11 AM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection and was later shifted to ICU. In March 2018, Irrfan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer neuroendocrine tumour. After undergoing extensive treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India on April 2 last year. He even shot for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan was cremated in Versova Kabrastan in the presence of 22 people including his sons Babil, Ayaan and close Bollywood friends like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, stars of south film industry like Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi also mourned Irrfan's demise. Even tribute poured in from Hollywood with Irrfan's Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed condoling his death.

In his last message for fans via a promotional video of his film Angrezi Medium, Irrfan recorded an audio message for his fans. The audio played along with a promotional clip of his film Angrezi Medium. Irrfan says, "There is a saying… 'When life gives you lemons, you make lemonades out of it. It sounds good. But when life actually puts lemon in your hands, it becomes really tough to make lemonade".

He then adds, "But what is the choice apart from being positive in tough situations. We have made this film with the same positivity. And I hope this film will teach you, make you laugh, make you cry and then make you laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other…And yes wait for me".

Angrezi Medium hit the theatres in few parts of the country on March 13 and was later released digitally.

