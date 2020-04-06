Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium premieres online after being hit by lockdown

Angrezi Medium features Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Less than a month after its theatrical release, Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan, has premiered on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The actor shared the news on Twitter on Monday. Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, Irrfan wrote. Actor Radhika Madan, who plays Irrfan's daughter in the Homi Adajania-directed movie, also posted the link on the microblogging site.

Angrezi Medium released worldwide and in certain parts of India on March 13.

The makers postponed the film's release in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi after governments in these regions closed down cinema halls till March end in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Soon after other states and union territories also called for a shutdown, a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. "Angrezi Medium" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi among others.