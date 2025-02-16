Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy with husband Michael Dolan; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ileana D'Cruz confirms second pregnancy

Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant with her second child with husband Michael Dolan. Earlier this year, the actress sparked pregnancy rumours when she posted a reel which summarised the year 2024 for her. In the reel, she shared clips of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan and the reel also had a shot of her face with a pregnancy test kit.

This eventually sparked speculation that the actress is pregnant with her second child, however, D'Cruz didn't confirm it. The post was captioned, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more."

In a recent story, the Barfi actress shared a photo of her midnight snack. She wrote, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant."

Image Source : SOCIALIleana D'Cruz Instagram story

Ileana married Michael Dolan in an intimate ceremony in 2023. In April 2023, the actress announced her first pregnancy. Sharing a picture of a onesie, D'Cruz wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling."

And in August, she shared the birth of her son, ""No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full."

For the unversed, Ileana was last film was Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she played the role of Nora. The film also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Do Aur Do Pyaar is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. She has not yet announced her upcoming project's details. But it seems like the actor is taking some time off from work to focus on her family.