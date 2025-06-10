Housefull 5A vs B: Key differences between Akshay Kumar starrer's endings, know which one to watch Housefull 5 has been released in two different editions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Find out why this Akshay Kumar starrer features two distinct climaxes and which one should you watch.

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, has been released in theatres on June 6. While Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah surprised fans by changing the ending of his film, crazy week after its theatrical release, Sajid Nadiadwala seems to be a step ahead in this game as the makers of Housefull 5 released the film in two different editions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. With this, the makers not only anticipated a better box office performance but also made netizens curious about the alternate ending. Now that the film is out and critics and audiences have given their reviews, the question remains: is Housefull 5A better than Housefull 5B?

Spoiler Alert! Housefull 5A ending explained

For the unversed, both versions have the same storyline and even the same killer, only the accomplices change. From the trailer itself, it was clear that the film is about a cruise ship that devolves into chaos as each character is implicated in a murder. Housefull 5A climax shows that Dev (Fardeen Khan), son of Ranjeet Dobriyal (played by Ranjeet) from his second marriage, and his accomplice Jolly 2 (Abhishek Bachchan) are responsible for the killings after showcasing turmoil, drama, songs, and explosions from the past. But there's a slight change in the ending of the second version.

Housefull 5B ending explained

The second version of the movie, which is about two hours long and is exactly the same as the first, has a twist. While the first version Fardeen Khan with AB, in the second version of Housefull 5, Jolly 2 (Abhishek Bachchan) and Maya (Chitrangada Singh), a board member of Ranjeet's empire, are the real killers.

Our verdict

While Housefull 5A's ending is more realistic and apt, the B version lacks authenticity and hampers the flow of the story. Obviously, Dev (Fardeen Khan) had more reasons for those murders than Maya (Chitrangada Singh). Hence, it's safe to say that Housefull 5A is better than Housefull 5B. For those who don't know, more than 4,000 of the movie's 7000 showings conclude with climax A; on the other hand, about 3,000 shows conclude with climax B. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has a special cameo in both versions.

Housefull 5 budget and collection so far

According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has been made with a whooping budget of Rs 35o crores, however, the multi-starrer has been able to enter the 100 crore club in just four days. On Monday, the film's India net collection is Rs 100.5 crore, whereas its worldwide collection is Rs 160.5 crore so far, with Rs 60 crore being the overseas collection.

Cast and makers

The fifth instalment of the hit comedy franchise Housefull features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri and Jackie Shroff among others. Housefull 5 is directed and co-written by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Housefull 5A and 5B will have an OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

