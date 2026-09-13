Ananya Panday poses with Off Campus star Belmont Cameli at US Open, shares picture

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently attended the US Open in New York, where she caught up with Off Campus star Belmont Cameli. The actress took to social media to share a picture with the actor, with their meeting marking an interesting crossover between Indian and American entertainment.

Ananya Panday poses with Off Campus star Belmont Cameli

In the picture, Ananya looked chic as she posed alongside Belmont at the sporting event. The two can be seen smiling for the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Ananya tagged Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli and wrote, "@belmontcameli best" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look:

(Image Source : IG: ANANYA PANDAY)Screengrab taken from Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

About Prime Video's show Off Campus

The romantic teen drama series Off Campus premiered on Prime Video on May 13, 2026. The eight-episode series is based on Elle Kennedy’s book series. It stars Ella Bright as Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis and Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes, among others.

The first season of Off Campus received a positive response from the audience and currently has an IMDb rating of 7.8.

What is the plot of Off Campus?

The story of Off Campus revolves around Hannah Wells, a music major, and Garrett Graham, a star hockey player at the fictional Briar University. The two enter into a fake-dating arrangement, but things soon become complicated as their relationship begins to develop. The show is created by Louisa Levy.

Ananya Panday's work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the romantic drama film, Chand Mera Dil, opposite actor Lakshya. The film was directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's production banner, Dharma Productions. Before this, she appeared in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside actor Kartik Aaryan.

Belmont Cameli's notable projects

On the other hand, American actor Belmont Cameli has appeared in several popular American shows and films. Apart from Prime Video's Off Campus, some of his notable projects include Until Dawn, Based on a True Story, The Alto Knights and Along for the Ride. He made his acting debut with a small role as a "cute guy" in a 2018 episode of the TV series Empire

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