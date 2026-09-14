Ramayana's Siya Ram poster is out, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal's song composed by AR Rahman to release soon

Mythological and pan-India film Ramayana's first song, Jai Jai Ram, will be out soon. But before that the makers have released the Siya Ram poster. For the unversed, the first song from Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana is the initial part of the film's musical campaign. Composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been generating significant buzz ahead of its release. On September 14, the makers began the film’s musical campaign with the unveiling of the Sia Ram poster at 7:30 AM on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The first song, Jai Jai Ram, will be released shortly.

Siya Ram poster is here

Jai Jai Ram has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the track. The song marks the beginning of the musical campaign for Ramayana, which is expected to be a key part of the film’s promotional journey. But before that have a look at the Siya Ram poster.

Watch the motion poster here

Announcement by the makers

The makers had announced the launch of the Sia Ram poster and the first song on social media. Sharing a note on Instagram, they wrote, "Every auspicious beginning starts with a prayer. This Ganesh Chaturthi, the musical journey of Ramayana begins with the unveiling of our Sia Ram poster at 7:30 AM. Soon after, our first musical gift, Jai Jai Ram, will arrive. Music: AR Rahman, Lyrics: Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Singers: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh."

The makers also shared a caption that read, "With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, we are embarking on the musical journey of Ramayana tomorrow." With the poster now unveiled and Jai Jai Ram released, the film’s musical campaign has officially begun.

Ramayana star cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita and Yash will appear as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

When will Ramayana be released?

Ramayana will feature an international musical collaboration, with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer composing the music. The soundtrack is expected to be an important part of the film’s promotional campaign. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The first part is scheduled to release worldwide on November 6, 2026, around Diwali. The film is set to release in India on November 8, 2026.

The second part of Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali in 2027.

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Ramayana's first song Jai Jai Ram and Siya Ram poster to be unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi, know exact time