Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 180 crore mark within 10 days; how much did it earn on Sunday?

The crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer has crossed the Rs 180 crore mark in India within 10 days of its release.

Gurmeet Singh’s directorial hit the big screens on September 4 and has managed to hold its ground even in its second week. The film is now eyeing another strong Sunday. The film had a solid opening at the box office, earning Rs 25.75 crore on its first day. Read on to find out how much it collected on Sunday, September 13, 2026, as per early updates.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 180 crore mark within 10 days

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie has minted Rs 13.50 crore across 7,223 shows in India. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 45.72%, with 19.92% in the morning, followed by 53% in the afternoon and 57.15% during the evening shows. The occupancy for Mirzapur The Movie’s night shows is awaited.

On Saturday, Day 9, the film recorded a significant jump in its collection and earned around Rs 13.50 crore in India. With this, the film’s total India collection stood at Rs 184.95 crore as of 10 pm on Saturday, according to the latest figures from Sacnilk.

The final figures for the film will be updated by tomorrow, September 14, 2026, at 10 am.

Mirzapur The Movie: Worldwide box office collection

In terms of the film's worldwide box office collection, Mirzapur: The Movie has grossed Rs 46 crore overseas and Rs 266.59 crore at the worldwide box office. The film received positive reactions from the audience and critics upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.8.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the popular characters from the hit streaming franchise to the big screen. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan are among the new additions to the cast.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

Also Read:

Haiwaan sees another slow day, while Mirzapur: The Movie and Hanuman Ansh lead Saturday box office