Ramayana's first song Jai Jai Ram and Siya Ram poster to be unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi, know exact time

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is ready to begin its next promotional phase. The makers announced on Sunday evening that the film’s musical journey will begin on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 14, with the release of its first song and the unveiling of the ‘Siya Ram’ poster.

Along with the poster reveal, viewers will also get to hear the film’s first song, Jai Jai Ram. The makers have also revealed the names behind the track, adding to the anticipation around the film’s music.

Ramayana's first song Jai Jai Ram and Siya Ram poster to be unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi

As per the official announcement, the 'Siya Ram' poster will be unveiled at 7:30 AM IST on September 14, Monday, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. Following its unveiling, the makers will release the film's first song, Jai Jai Ram. The official Instagram handle of World of Ramayana wrote, "With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, we begin Ramayana’s musical journey tomorrow."

The note read, "Every auspicious beginning begins with an invocation. This Ganesh Chaturthi, Ramayana’s musical journey begins with the unveiling of our Siya Ram poster at 7.30 AM IST. Followed soon after by our first musical offering, Jai Jai Ram. Composed by: AR Rahman, Lyrics by: Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Singers: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh."

Social media users have reacted to the announcement and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user commented, “Finally,” while another wrote, “Can’t wait.”

Who composed Ramayana's first song Jai Jai Ram?

It must be noted that the first song of mythological epic Ramayana titled Jai Jai Ram has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. The film's music is composed by the legendary duo AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

More about Ramayana Part 1

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's Ram, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana, the film features a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, among others.

Ramayana: Part 1, the first instalment of a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki's epic, is presented by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is slated for a worldwide release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is already in production and is expected to arrive on Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana Part 1 trailer introduces its epic characters; meet Rama, Sita, Ravana, Surpanakha and more