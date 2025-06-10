Katrina Kaif appointed as global brand ambassador of Maldives tourism ahead of PM Modi's visit Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been announced as the global brand ambassador of Maldives.

New Delhi:

The Maldives tourism industry has chosen Bollywood actress and style icon Katrina Kaif as its new global brand ambassador. With this announcement, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has also launched its summer sale campaign, which aims to attract travellers from all over the world to this beautiful archipelago. There is a lot of enthusiasm about this new responsibility of Katrina because she is not only a successful actress but also an inspiring businesswoman.

Visit Maldives' post

Information about this has been given on the official X account of 'Visit Maldives'. A post has been made about Katrina Kaif that reads that through this campaign, 'Visit Maldives' wants the whole world to feel the natural beauty of the Maldives closely, especially at a time when they are entering a new phase.

According to ANI, Visit Maldives CEO Ibrahim Shiure said that Katrina's energy and global popularity make her the perfect representative for the brand. He said that the Maldives has been included in the list of top tourist destinations for the last five years and through this summer sale campaign, they are inviting tourists from all over the world to visit the Maldives.

Summer Sale Offers

Let us tell you that under this summer sale, special offers are being made available on luxury resorts, boutique hotels and family-friendly stays in the Maldives. This campaign is being run vigorously in major markets like India, UK, Russia, Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. It aims to promote advance booking for the summer of 2025 and further strengthen the global identity of the Maldives.

Indians had boycotted Maldives

It is worth noting that in January 2024, #BoycottMaldives started trending on social media after some Maldives ministers made objectionable remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to this, many Indian tourists have cancelled their trip to the Maldives and this incident has damaged the image of the Maldives to some extent.

Now the question arises whether Katrina Kaif becoming the brand ambassador will bring Indian tourists back to the Maldives? However, the ever increasing presence of Bollywood stars in Maldives shows that this island country is also a special place for the entertainment world.

