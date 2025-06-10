Akhanda 2: Release date, budget, villain and cast – What we know so far Akhanda 2 is coming back with Balakrishna in full power mode. Dive into the cast lineup, budget reveals, trailer updates, and villain twist in the sequel.

The makers of the most anticipated film, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam,' have released the official teaser on social media. The action drama film features Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, and Aadhi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner of 14 Reels Plus and is presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

It is significant to note that the teaser announcement date of 'Akhanda 2' was planned to coincide with Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday (June 10, 2025) and was released on June 9, 2025, at 6.03 PM on the official YouTube channel of 14 Reels Plus. For those who don't know, the action drama 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' is the second installment of the 2021 film 'Akhanda.' The first part was co-written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Akhanda 2 release date confirmed? Here's what we know

Taking to the Instagram handle, Nandamuri Balakrishna also shared a post announcing the release date of his upcoming action thriller. The film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' is all set to hit the screens on September 25, 2025, ahead of Dussehra.

Akhanda 2 movie cast: Who's returning and what's new

Talking about the cast of the movie, Boyapati Srinu's directorial feature stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Aadhi, and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. Nandamuri will reprise his role as Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Ghora. However, the details regarding the roles of the other cast members are not known yet.

Akhanda 2 villain

The makers of the movie haven't revealed any information regarding the villain of the action drama film. The 1-minute and 17-second teaser is full of action sequences and fiery dialogues.

Akhanda 2 budget: Bigger than the first part?

Reportedly, Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' is made with a budget of Rs 200 crore; however, the makers have not made any announcement regarding the budget of this action drama. On the other hand, the first part, 'Akhanda', which hit the silver screens in 2021, was made with a budget of approximately Rs 50 crore and collected Rs 117 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

For the unversed, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in 'Daaku Maharaaj' co-starring Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Deol, and others in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Rajinikanth's starrer 'Jailer 2'.

