Did you know this Telugu superstar made his acting debut with his father at age of 14?

Several actors in Indian cinema began their journey at a young age. From working as child artists to featuring in lead roles, they’ve seen it all. In many cases, their early entry into the industry was influenced by a family background in the entertainment industry, while others were chosen through auditions. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who started young and went on to feature in several critically acclaimed films.

The actor is none other than Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is celebrating his 65th birthday today, June 10, 2025. He is an acclaimed actor and producer in the Telugu film industry and is also a politician. Over the years, he has acted in more than a hundred films.

He made his acting debut at the age of 14

Nandamuri made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1974 film 'Tatamma Kala' where he played the role of 'Balakrishna' alongside legendary actor and his father, NT Rama Rao. For the unversed, the film was also directed by NT Rama Rao and stars Bhanumathi Ramakrishna and Sarathi in the lead roles. Over the years, he has featured in films including 'Mangamma Gari Manavadu', 'Pattabhishekham', 'Muddula Krishnaiah, 'Lorry Driver', Rowdy Inspector', Bangara Bullodu', 'Sri Rama Rajyam' and others.

Nandamuri made his debut as a solo lead actor in the 1984 film 'Saahasamey Jeevitham', which was directed by P Vasu and Santhana Bharathi. He is best known for his work in films like 'Simha', 'Gautamiputra Satakarni', 'Akhanda', and 'Narasimha Naidu'.

This actor received several awards for his performance

Balakrishna won several accolades because of his versatile acting. In 2001, he portrayed the role of Narasimha Naidu in the film 'Narasimha Naidu', which broke several box office records upon its release. His performance won him the Nandi Award in the Best Actor category.

In 2015, he was honoured with the Nandi Award for his role in the film 'Simha' in the best actor category. He appeared in the 2014 film 'Legend', which was a box-office success, and he won his third Nandi award.

Work front

He was last seen in 'Daaku Maharaaj' alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Urvashi Rautela and Shine Tim Chacko in the lead roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in Boyapati Srinu's directorial 'Akhanda 2'. The film features Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi in the lead roles. The makers of the film dropped the official teaser of the film on Monday, June 9, 2025. The action drama film is scheduled to be released on September 25, 2025, ahead of Dussehra.

