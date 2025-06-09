Ashok Kumar's co-star, one of first educated Indian actresses, first film star to endorse Lux: Know about her Leela Chitnis, who has worked with legends like Ashok Kumar and Raj Kapoor, had many ups and downs in her life, but her dignity and confidence made her a memorable Bollywood actor.

New Delhi:

If any face in the films of the 30s and 40s left her mark on the screen by becoming a symbol of education and dignity, then it was Leela Chitnis. Coming from an educated Marathi family, Leela was the daughter of an English professor and became the first actress to step into Bollywood with a BA degree. She started her career with theatre and gradually made her place in the industry. Along with acting, she was also the first actress of that era who modelled for a big brand like Lux. Leela, who has worked with legends like Ashok Kumar and Raj Kapoor, had many ups and downs in her life, but her dignity and confidence made her a memorable Bollywood actor.

Personal life

Leela Chitnis was born in a Marathi family. Her father was an English professor, so she got an educational environment from childhood. Leela took a BA degree and became the first graduate actress in the film industry. After her studies, she started acting with the theatre group 'Natyamanvantar'. She also received the title of Maharashtra's first lady graduate society. At the age of just 15-16, Leela got married to Dr Gajanan Yashwant Chitnis. He was a well-known doctor of that era. They had four sons. But with time, their relationship started to crack. Finally, Leela decided to get a divorce and raise the children alone. Till that time, she was working as a teacher.

This is how it all started for her

Gradually, she turned to films. First, she did small roles and also played the role of an extra. She did whatever role she got, so that she could run the house. But the 1937 film 'Gentleman Daku' became the turning point of her career. In this, she played a role in men's clothes and surprised everyone with her acting.

After this, she worked in big films like Kangan, Azad, Bandhan and Bombay Talkies. Leela Chitnis's pairing with Ashok Kumar was very successful. Both of them gave many hit films like 'Azad' (1940), 'Bandhan' (1940) and 'Jhoola' (1941). She also played the role of Dilip Kumar's mother in his film 'Shaheed'. Later, she became known for playing mother roles on screen.

A example for all

Leela Chitnis has another big achievement to her name. She was the first Indian actress to model in a Lux soap ad. This was considered a big thing in those times. Leela's story is an example. The actress was a fighter not only on screen but also in real life. With studies, hard work and self-confidence, she achieved a position which was difficult for any other actress of that era to even imagine. There came a time when she distanced herself from films. After leaving the industry, she went to America. She died in 2003 at the age of 93.

Also Read: Where is Lara Dutta and Salman Khan's on-screen son from 'Partner' now? Know here