Diljit Dosanjh scripts history at Wembley, becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at stadium

Diljit Dosanjh has added another major milestone to his career. The Punjabi singer-actor recently created history at London's Wembley Stadium on September 12 as he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the iconic venue.

The historic concert marked a special moment for Diljit and also for Punjabi music. Wembley Stadium itself described him as the first Punjabi artist to headline the venue. Notably, the 90,000-capacity stadium was packed with fans who came to experience Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying stage presence.

Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at Wembley Stadium

Diljit started the show with his signature energy and performed some of his popular tracks for the audience. Sharing a gratitude post on Instagram, Diljit wrote, "AUM Honestly I don’t have the words to describe what I’m feeling even right now Wembley was not just a Concert it was HISTORY SHUKAR SHUKAR LOVE YOU GUYS BAUT PYAR Te RESPECT INDIA AURA TOUR 2026 (sic)."

Diljit's performance was part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The official Instagram handle of Wembley Stadium also shared a video of Diljit Dosanjh's concert and wrote, "The first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium - and this is why (sic)."

Diljit Dosanjh announces Aura India Tour 2026?

Several videos from Diljit Dosanjh's London concert have surfaced online, in which the singer can be seen announcing that he will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on November 21, 2026, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026.

This will mark his return to Gujarat after his successful Dil-Luminati India Tour in 2024. However, details about the November concert, including ticket prices and booking information, are yet to be announced.

Diljit Dosanjh's film front

On the film front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Honey Trehan’s Satluj, which premiered on ZEE5. However, the film was removed from the platform just 48 hours after its digital premiere. Later, ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that Satluj had been removed in India until further notice.

Before this, Dosanjh was seen in Imtiaz Ali's period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

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