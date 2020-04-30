Hema Malini expresses grief on Rishi Kapoor's demise, remembers him as 'cheerful' person

Hema Malini recalled the good old times she got to spend with Rishi Kapoor.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer. Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. Entire film fraternity and his fans across the country mourned the demise of their beloved 'Chintu'.

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini also expressed her grief. She recalled the good old times she got to spend with the actor.

Sharing her fond memories with Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini said, "Mera Naam Joker and Sapno Ke Saudagar were being shot simultaneously. The sets of both films were near. Hence, after the shooting Raj Kapoor used to take everyone to him home for dinner. At that time, Rishi Kapoor was a small boy".

The veteran actress then went on to shower praises on Rishi's performance in 102 Not Out. Hema Malini said that it is the rule of nature- everyone has to leave one day. "Rishi Kapoor completed his journey in quite a beautiful way. He is loved and will always be remembered," Hema Malini added.

The veteran actress said Rishi Kapoor was jovial and cheerful. He was a sensible person, who used to respect others. She even praised Rishi Kapoor's actress wife Neetu.

Rishi Kapoor and Hema Malini had worked together in film Ek Chadar Maili Si. The actress said that the film was appreciated by fans.

